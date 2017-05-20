SBS Filipino

Two very different choirs, cultural traditions: one shared love

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_687032.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2017 at 9:46am
By Kerry Skyring
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Gondwana National Children's Choir has been touring Europe and among the highlights were performances with the world famous Vienna Boys Choir - in their home town. Image: Gondwana Children's Choir and Vienna Boys Choir performing in Vienna (Lukas Beck)

Published 21 May 2017 at 9:46am
By Kerry Skyring
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This reports on what it's like when two very different cultures share one stage.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul