Two victories for taekwondo duo

site_197_Filipino_749558.JPG

Published 18 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 18 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two Victorian taekwondo students have overcome huge odds to secure an impressive medal haul at an international tournament in Asia. Image: Anastasia Cariotis and Michael Luu (SBS)

Anastasia Cariotis and Michael Luu achieved podium finishes in seven out of eight events -- without the financial backing enjoyed by many of their opponents.

 





