Two young women saved from human traffickers in Cebu

Published 12 September 2017 at 1:41pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)

Two young women saved from human traffickers; Nine South Koreans charged with illegal online gambling; Jeeps to be replaced by electronic cars; Department of Health at Bureau of Fire Prevention prepare for another ASEAN meeting in Bohol; Department of Health studies the possibility of having a centralised registry of people with mental disorder; Police to revive bank visitation activities".

