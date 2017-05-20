SBS Filipino

UN calls on world leaders to help child refugees and migrants

Published 21 May 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:04am
By Greg Dyett, Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
More than 300,000 children have migrated around the world alone in the past two years, and many young refugees have been forced into slavery and prostitution.Image: Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (AAP)

The UN's children's agency, UNICEF, says the global number of refugee and migrant children moving alone has hit a record high.

