UN calls on world leaders to help child refugees and migrants

The UN's children's agency, UNICEF, says the global number of refugee and migrant children moving alone has hit a record high.
Published 21 May 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:04am
By Greg Dyett, Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than 300,000 children have migrated around the world alone in the past two years, and many young refugees have been forced into slavery and prostitution.Image: Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia (AAP)
Published 21 May 2017 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:04am
By Greg Dyett, Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share