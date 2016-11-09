UN climate change meetings proceed as temperatures rise

Image: The drought-ravaged Queensland town of Barcaldine gets record rains in November 2015 (AAP)
Published 9 November 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:39pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The World Meteorological Organisation says global temperature records continue to break, and the number of extreme weather events continues to rise. The new data emerges as countries meet in Morocco to discuss the Paris Agreement on climate change, and curb greenhouse gas emissions
