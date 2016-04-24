SBS Filipino

UN Goals on Indigenous People in Danger of Failing

Part view of the Aboriginal flag

Part view of the Aboriginal flag Source: AAP

Published 24 April 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

A world-first study into the health of more than 154-million Indigenous people has found that without action the United Nations will fail to meet its goals of ending poverty and inequality by 2030. Image: Part view of the Aboriginal flag (AAP)

Levels of disadvantage were found to vary across nations, and being Indigenous in a wealthy country did not necessarily lead to better outcomes

