SBS Filipino

UN makes largest-ever plea for aid donations

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_597831.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 7 December 2016 at 4:23pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations has launched its largest-ever humanitarian appeal to fund aid operations next year, 2017. It says the record US$22 billion plea will help an estimated 93 million of the most vulnerable of more than 128 million people affected by conflicts and natural disasters around the world.

Published 7 December 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 7 December 2016 at 4:23pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Image: Humanitarian supplies delivered into Madaya in Syria (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January