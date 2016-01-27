UN Pushes for Syria Peace Talks to Begin Friday

The talks were due to begin Moday, Jan 25 but were pushed back due to international disagreement on matters such as who should be invited from the opposition.
Published 27 January 2016 at 11:16am
Source: SBS
The United Nations' envoy for Syria says delayed peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups could start on Friday Image: UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (AAP)
