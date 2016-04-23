UN Re-examines War on Drugs

It is the first major review in nearly two decades and inevitably pits countries favouring the "war on drugs" approach against those advocating decriminalisation and human rights.
Source: AAP
Published 23 April 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Kerry Skyring, Annalyn Violata
Global drug policy is up for debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York but there are concerns it's unlikely to produce change. Image: Enrique Pena Nieto, President of the United Mexican States, addresses the UN special session on global drug policy (AAP)
