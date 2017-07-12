Speaking during talks on the Syrian crisis, Staffan de Mistura is warning such deals must be an interim measure to avoid the partition of the country.
UN representative sees ceasefires as key to Syrian crisis
Published 13 July 2017 at 9:41am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
The United Nations envoy to Syria says agreements to de-escalate the fighting in the country could help simplify the issues surrounding the war and stabilise the country. Image: The United Nations' Staffan de Mistura (AAP)
