UN says Saudi woman 'safe' as family members arrive in Bangkok

Published 10 January 2019 at 2:03pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:38pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The father and brother of Saudi asylum-seeker Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun have arrived in Bangkok and want to see her.
