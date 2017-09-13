UN Security Council approves harsher sanctions on North Korea

Image: The UN Security Council voting on sanctions resolution against North Korea (AAP)
Published 13 September 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 13 September 2017 at 5:32pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The international community has welcomed the approval of a United States-proposed draft resolution imposing harsher sanctions on North Korea, following its latest nuclear test. The decision has sparked an angry response from the secretive state itself, targeted firmly at the U-S.
