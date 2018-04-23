Uncollected garbage in Ipswich Queensland, big problem for residents

Pile of Rubbish

Source: Flickr / Alan Stanton

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2018 at 11:49am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Uncollected garbage in Ipswich Queensland has become a big problem for residents, inspite of the assurance of the local government that everything is under control. Image: Pile of rubbish (AAP)

Published 23 April 2018 at 11:49am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share