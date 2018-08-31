Underpayment and non payment of benefits to temporary workers

Source: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Published 31 August 2018 at 4:47pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 3:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipina Juliet Buenaobra recently filed a complaint against her employer for underpayment of wages and unfair dismissal, Nikolai Haddad from Legal Aid NSW tells us that in cases relating to temporary visa workers or employer sponsored visas timing is everything; a complaint can only be filed over specific period of time.
