SBS Filipino

Underpayment in hospitality: One of the cafe workers was paid nothing, a Fair Work report reveals

SBS Filipino

Queensland, Filipinos, underpayment, workplace laws

Many workers unaware of the workplace laws and regulations in Australia Source: Getty Images/Marianne Purdie

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 23 July 2020 at 4:20pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Workers in food outlets in Cairns claim one of them was paid nothing for approximately four weeks work, while others were generally paid rates that were not sufficient to cover weekend and public holiday penalty rates.

Published 22 July 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 23 July 2020 at 4:20pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Buenavista Kurunda Cafe at Kurunda and Donut Joint at Smithfield were fined for underpayment
  • They did not pay penalty rates and overtime rates
  • Most workers were unaware of workplace laws and workplace rights
Fair Work Ombudsman says they will closely monitor restaurants, cafes and fast food operators who are underpaying their workers.

 

 

"Many are hesitant to ask for help or file a claim because they do not have enough knowledge on workplace laws in Australia and many fear that they will be sent back home to the Philippines'  says  Fernando Medrano, President, Filipino Community in Cairns. 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

 
READ MORE

Motel operators penalised for underpaying Filipino workers more than $134,000

Sydney businessman faces court for allegedly paying Filipino nanny $2.33 an hour



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom