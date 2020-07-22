Underpayment in hospitality: One of the cafe workers was paid nothing, a Fair Work report reveals

Highlights Buenavista Kurunda Cafe at Kurunda and Donut Joint at Smithfield were fined for underpayment

They did not pay penalty rates and overtime rates

Most workers were unaware of workplace laws and workplace rights

Fair Work Ombudsman says they will closely monitor restaurants, cafes and fast food operators who are underpaying their workers.

















"Many are hesitant to ask for help or file a claim because they do not have enough knowledge on workplace laws in Australia and many fear that they will be sent back home to the Philippines' says Fernando Medrano, President, Filipino Community in Cairns.





