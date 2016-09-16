Published 16 September 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 5:53pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alzheimer's disease is the new public health crisis, says Dr bill Ketelbey. In Australia it is expected that by 2050, without a medical breakthrough around 900,000 people will be living with dementia. On World Alzheimer's Day experts will talk about efforts being done including various progress being made in developing effective treatments for this devastating condition and personal account from the carers perspective.
Dr Bill Ketelbey and other experts will be sharing their thoughts on Understanding Alzheimer's, the brains behind saving yours this coming 21 September in Melbourne.