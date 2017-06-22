SBS Filipino

Unemployment falls, but underemployment at record levels

Published 22 June 2017 at 10:06am, updated 23 June 2017 at 7:51am
Presented by Cybelle Diones
There was good and bad news in the latest official employment figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Image: A bicycle courier in a Sydney storm (AAP)

The unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a per cent to 5.5 per cent last month, (May) with more than 42,000 jobs created. But underemployment remains near record highs.

