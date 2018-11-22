SBS Filipino

Unemployment rate in WA hits year low after full-time employment boost

Western Australia unemployment

Some workers walking through the Perth CBD Source: AAP Image/Tony McDonough

Published 22 November 2018 at 12:55pm, updated 23 November 2018 at 10:42am
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The unemployment rate in Western Australia is at its lowest this year at only 5.7%. Accordingly, this was due to the rise of full-time jobs in the state.

Other news: WA police bust international EFTPOS scam; Tenders open for Matagarup Bridge high-speed zip line contract; WA authorities call for car ‘kill switches’ to fight terrorism, reduce chases; Perth teen in shadow of rare melanoma warns others about suntan dangers; Exercise helps homeless people get off the streets and into employment.
