Philippine unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level

Highlights
- In November the inflation rate was at 8 percent
- The highest inflation rate was recorded in 1999 at 10.7 percent.
- The Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) labor force survey has found that employment rate increased to 95.5% in October
Employment increased in the following sectors, wholesale at retail trade, car manufacturing. transportation and storage, construction, accommodation and food services, and administrative and support services.
The PSA has also cited that unemployment rate in October has returned to pre-pandemic level at 4.5 percent.