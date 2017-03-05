There is support available for those who are looking for work.
Unemployment support in Australia explained
Unemployment Source: Getty Images
Published 5 March 2017 at 11:51am, updated 5 March 2017 at 12:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian unemployment rate continues at 5.7 per cent for the ninth consecutive month, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' February 2017 data. Image: Unemployment (Getty Images)
Published 5 March 2017 at 11:51am, updated 5 March 2017 at 12:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share