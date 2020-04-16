SBS Filipino

Unemployment up only slightly - but it's early days yet

A queue outside the Centrelink office in Norwood, Adelaide Source: AAP

Published 17 April 2020 at 8:33am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pm
By Gareth Boreham, Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has conceded the unemployment rate will get far worse in coming months as the COVID-19 restrictions bite.

The unemployment rate for March is 5.2 per cent - up slightly from February's 5.1 per cent.

But, the data was collected before the massive job market upheaval of recent weeks.

