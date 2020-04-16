Unemployment up only slightly - but it's early days yet

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Unemployment up only slightly - but it's early days yetPlay05:43SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A queue outside the Centrelink office in Norwood, Adelaide Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.48MB)Published 17 April 2020 at 8:33am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pmBy Gareth Boreham, Ricardo GoncalvesPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Federal Government has conceded the unemployment rate will get far worse in coming months as the COVID-19 restrictions bite.Published 17 April 2020 at 8:33am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pmBy Gareth Boreham, Ricardo GoncalvesPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe unemployment rate for March is 5.2 per cent - up slightly from February's 5.1 per cent.But, the data was collected before the massive job market upheaval of recent weeks.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom