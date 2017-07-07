Hospitality Union 'United Voice' mounted the appeal to keep workers' penalty rates for Sundays and public holidays unchanged, after the first round of cuts came into effect last weekend.
Unions launch legal challenge to weekend penalty rates changes
Published 7 July 2017 at 11:36am, updated 9 July 2017 at 2:34pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Workers aren't giving up the fight against cuts to penalty rates, launching a legal challenge (5 July) in Melbourne's Federal Court. Image: People line up to order at a fast food restaurant in Brisbane (AAP)
