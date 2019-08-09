Unique approach for skilled migrant jobseekers

Melbourne's migrant employment 'shark tank' meeting in progress Source: SBS
Published 9 August 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 3:20pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Finding work as a skilled migrant can prove to be difficult with many arriving in Australia and taking jobs unrelated to their profession. But a unique approach has been taken in Melbourne with migrants getting the chance to pitch themselves and their credentials directly to employers in a shark tank style event.
