Unique police program aims to end family violence

Published 25 November 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:46pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A police officer in Sydney has established a unique program aimed at ending the cycle of family violence. The Kids Say No program teaches students about healthy relationships and is already showing positive results.

 Image: Kids Say No program participants (SBS)

