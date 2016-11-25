Unique police program aims to end family violence

Image: Kids Say No program participants (SBS)
Published 25 November 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 3:46pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A police officer in Sydney has established a unique program aimed at ending the cycle of family violence. The Kids Say No program teaches students about healthy relationships and is already showing positive results.
