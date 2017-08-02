Image: Students protests after the release of the national student survey on sexual assault and sexual harassment (AAP)
Universities 'shocked' by report on sexual assaults and harassment
The Human Rights Commission has called on Australian universities to do more to reduce sexual assault and harassment on university campuses by introducing targeted education campaigns. The Commission says one in five students experiences sexual harassment in a university setting, and just under two per cent have been sexually assaulted, while women are three times as likely as men to experience sexual assault.
