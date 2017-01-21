SBS Filipino

University dropout rates get worse

SBS Filipino

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham

Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2017 at 10:36am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New figures show university dropout rates across Australia are getting worse. Image: Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham (AAP)

Published 22 January 2017 at 10:36am
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One-third of students are failing to finish their course within six years.

 

And for the first time, the federal government will name and shame the worst-performing institutions.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January