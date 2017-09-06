Unsure of their rights, migrant women workers face health risks

Image: Manufacturing workers in Sydney (AAP)
Published 6 September 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:39am
By Hannah Sinclair, Camille Bianchi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migrant advocates have launched a campaign to highlight the challenges women of diverse ethnicities face in accessing health services. Multicultural Health Week in New South Wales is focusing on bridging barriers to quality care.
Published 6 September 2017 at 4:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:39am
By Hannah Sinclair, Camille Bianchi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share