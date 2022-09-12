Highlights The importance of foster care being highlighted this week.

In Australia, there are more than 46,000 children in foster care.

Welfare agencies have launched a new recruitment drive with an online campaign.

Up to 5,000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand.







Anglicare Victoria's deputy chief executive Sue Sealey says children in foster care can be aged anywhere between birth and 17,





They can require anything from overnight emergency care to longer-term home placements.



