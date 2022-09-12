SBS Filipino

Up to 5,000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey Source: SBS / SBS News

Published 12 September 2022 at 5:05pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Welfare agencies are using Foster Care week to issue an urgent call out for more Australians to come forward to foster vulnerable children in need.

Highlights
  • The importance of foster care being highlighted this week.
  • In Australia, there are more than 46,000 children in foster care.
  • Welfare agencies have launched a new recruitment drive with an online campaign.
LISTEN TO
Up to 5,000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand.

05:58
It's estimated thousands of new carers are needed across the country to meet a growing demand.


Anglicare Victoria's deputy chief executive Sue Sealey says children in foster care can be aged anywhere between birth and 17,

They can require anything from overnight emergency care to longer-term home placements.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
