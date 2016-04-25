Up to 500 may have Drowned in Mediterranean: UN

The United Nations Refugee agency, UNHCR, says up to 500 migrants may have drowned in the Mediterranean last week when human traffickers crammed people onto an already overcrowded ship, causing it to sink. Image: 2015 file photo shows officers of the Irish Navy ship Le Eithne rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean
Published 26 April 2016 at 8:26am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Last week, Somalia's government said about 200 or more Somalis may have died in the tragedy while trying to cross illegally to Europe.
After talking to survivors, the UNHCR says the overall death toll might be much higher.