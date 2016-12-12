SBS Filipino

URC ready for Oceania expansion after Aussie snack food gobble

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_600045.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 6:33am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Universal Robina Corporation (URC), one of the Philippines' biggest snack food corporations, has consolidated its forces for expansion in Oceania region after its recent acquisition of Snack Brands Australia. Image: Popular products of URC and Snack Brands (Graphics by Annalyn Violata from URC and Snack Brands websites)

Published 12 December 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 6:33am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview, Cornelio 'Nilo" Mapa, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of URC Branded Consumer Food Group, explains their expansion plan after the recent acquisition of the Australian company known for its Kettle, Thins and Cheezels brands.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January