Urgent call to immediately review health of Nauru's asylum-seeker children

Published 25 October 2018 at 2:30pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 3:16pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australian human rights groups are calling for all 52 asylum-seeker children on Nauru to have immediate health assessments. It comes as a number of medical agencies have expressed concern for the well-being of all asylum seekers on the island.
