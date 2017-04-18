US, allies look to China to deter North Korea

The United States, its allies and China are reportedly working together on a range of responses to North Korea's latest attempted ballistic-missile test. Image: North Korean soldiers eye a South Korean soldier in the demilitarised zone (AAP)
Published 18 April 2017 at 10:21am
By Peggy Giakoumelos.
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China has spoken out against North Korea's weapons tests and has supported United Nations sanctions.
It has also repeatedly called for talks while appearing increasingly frustrated with the North.