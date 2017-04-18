SBS Filipino

US, allies look to China to deter North Korea

Published 18 April 2017 at 10:21am
By Peggy Giakoumelos.
The United States, its allies and China are reportedly working together on a range of responses to North Korea's latest attempted ballistic-missile test. Image: North Korean soldiers eye a South Korean soldier in the demilitarised zone (AAP)

China has spoken out against North Korea's weapons tests and has supported United Nations sanctions.

It has also repeatedly called for talks while appearing increasingly frustrated with the North.

 

 





