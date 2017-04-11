SBS Filipino

US, Australia issue warning of kidnapping by terrorist in Central Visayas

Published 11 April 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 10:05am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Cebu City hall (Nick Melgar)

US, Australia issue warning of terrorist kidnappings of citizens in Central Visayas; Police will man bus terminals for Holy Week: Crucifixion devotee will do it again for for 23rd time this Good Friday; Cebu transport group files for a peso fare hike; Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) prohibits digging for manual water pump; Persons with disabilities (PWD) will receive additional P2,000 from Cebu government.

 

 





