SBS Filipino

Us - China Trade Problems

SBS Filipino

Container ship loaded with products from China

Several ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang, Tuesday, Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2018 at 12:04pm, updated 9 July 2018 at 12:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States tariffs on $45-billion ((AU$)) of Chinese imports have come into effect, with the Chinese government saying it will retaliate with punitive measures.

Published 9 July 2018 at 12:04pm, updated 9 July 2018 at 12:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom