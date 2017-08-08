The three countries issued a joint statement after the meeting of US State Secretary Rex Tillerson, Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Japan's foreign minister Taro Kono on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asean Nations (ASEAN)
US, Japan, Australia raise concerns on South China Sea in ASEAN
Published 8 August 2017 at 12:51pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The US, Japan and Australia have expressed "serious concern" on the South China Sea debate as land reclamation and military actions in the area may create tension or permanent environmental damage. Image: Minister of foreign affairs Julie Bishop, left, State Secretary Rex Tillerson, center, and Japan's foreign minister Taro Kono (Japan Times)
