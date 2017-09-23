SBS Filipino

US may have to 'totally destroy' North Korea: Trump

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_752404.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Laurie Lawira, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Donald Trump has long had the ability to stun an audience, and his first address at the United Nations General Assembly did just that. Image: US President Donald Trump addressing the UN General Assembly(AAP)

Published 23 September 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Laurie Lawira, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From calling the US-Iran deal an "embarrassment" to threatening North Korea with total destruction, there was no confusing the intentions of the plain-speaking U-S President.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul