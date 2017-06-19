The U-S-S Fitzgerald had been traveling in open waters about 100 kilometres south west of its Japanese base in Yokosuka -- when it collided with a 220 metre long container ship.
US Navy destroyer collides with a Philippine container ship off Japan
The USS Fitzgerald off Izu Peninsula in Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship Source: AP
Published 19 June 2017 at 11:36am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Japan's coast guard says seven crew members aboard a U-S navy destroyer are missing after a collision with a merchant vessel bearing a Philippine flag. Image: The USS Fitzgerald off Izu Peninsula in Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship. (AP)
Available in other languages
