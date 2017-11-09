US officials say Texas shooter had ongoing 'domestic situation'

Dalawampu't anim na krus, kumakatawan sa mga biktima ng pamamaril sa First Bapatist Church sa Sutherland Springs, Texas Source: AAP
Published 9 November 2017 at 2:19pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 2:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
United States officials say Texas man who shot dead at least 26 people at a Baptist church was experiencing an ongoing domestic situation involving relatives.
