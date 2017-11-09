SBS Filipino

US officials say Texas shooter had ongoing 'domestic situation'

Dalawampu't anim na krus para sa biktima ng pamamaril sa Texas

Dalawampu't anim na krus, kumakatawan sa mga biktima ng pamamaril sa First Bapatist Church sa Sutherland Springs, Texas Source: AAP

Published 9 November 2017 at 2:19pm, updated 9 November 2017 at 2:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States officials say Texas man who shot dead at least 26 people at a Baptist church was experiencing an ongoing domestic situation involving relatives.

