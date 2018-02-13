SBS Filipino

US President lashes out at #MeToo movement

SBS Filipino

President Donald Trump, second from left, followed by first lady Melania Trump, enters the Trump International Hotel, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 1:39pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States President Donald Trump has criticised the #MeToo movement, after two of his staffers resigned over domestic abuse allegations. Image: US President Donald Trump followed by Melania Trump enters the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC.(AAP)

Published 13 February 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 13 February 2018 at 1:39pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
He says lives and careers are being broken without what he calls,  "due process".

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul