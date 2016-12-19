SBS Filipino

US raises interest rates, predicts more ahead

US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen

US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen Source: AAP

Published 19 December 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 19 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The United States' Federal Reserve has marked the end of the country's post-global-financial-crisis recovery period, raising the key interest rate for just the second time in a decade. Image: US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen (AAP)

And the central bank is forecasting another three possible hikes in the next year as the US dollar surges to its highest value since February.

