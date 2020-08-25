SBS Filipino

US Republicans prepare for their convention

President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches.

President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches.

Published 25 August 2020 at 11:41am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Republican party delegates from across the U.S. have been gathering in Charlotte for Republican National Committee business meetings ahead of the process to officially nominate Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

Available in other languages
