The US ambassador to the United Nations has told an urgent UN Security Council meeting it will push a new resolution soon to respond to the threat.
US threats over North Korea deepen at UN
Published 7 July 2017 at 11:41am, updated 7 July 2017 at 11:43am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Source: SBS
The United States says it is prepared to use military means to counter the threat of a North Korean missile attack. Image: Nikki Haley speaking at the United Nations (AAP)
