Trade, education, and renewable energy are to be discussed during Australian Trade Minister's Manila visit

DON FARRELL.jpg

Trade and Tourism Minister Senator Don Farrel is set to discuss trade, tourism, education, mining, and renewable energy during his Manila visit. Credit: Senator Don Farrel Social Media Page

Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Senator Don Farrel is in the Philippines.

Key Points
  • Trade and investment opportunities between the Philippines and Australia will be discussed.
  • The visit will also include opportunities in the tourism, mining, education and renewable energy sector.
  • While in the country, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Qin Gang will also be arriving this weekend.
Minister Farrel stressed the significance of strengthening tiesbetween the two countries in particular, between trade and two-way travel, as the Philippines is among the top emerging markets for international travel to Australia.
