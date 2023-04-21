Trade, education, and renewable energy are to be discussed during Australian Trade Minister's Manila visit

Key Points Trade and investment opportunities between the Philippines and Australia will be discussed.

The visit will also include opportunities in the tourism, mining, education and renewable energy sector.

While in the country, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Qin Gang will also be arriving this weekend.

Minister Farrel stressed the significance of strengthening tiesbetween the two countries in particular, between trade and two-way travel, as the Philippines is among the top emerging markets for international travel to Australia.

