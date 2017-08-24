Using scratchies to promote sales

We spoke with Professor Donnel Briley about the research, to inquire about consumer responses over these promotions.
Published 24 August 2017 at 11:46am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Retailers may be forced to rethink their marketing strategy with research undertaken by the University of Sydney Business School findings that many consumers reject promotional deals when they are linked to games, such as scratch cards. Image: Scratch cards (Getty Images)
Published 24 August 2017 at 11:46am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share