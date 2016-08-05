UST Singers in Melbourne and Sydney

Published 5 August 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 17 August 2016 at 2:27pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Around 31 beautiful voices bringing some of the most loved Filipino songs, from folk, gospel to pop The UST Singers' Professor Fidel Calalang tells us more. UST Singers are performing in Melbourne and Sydney. Image: UST Singers at FCCVI, Melbourne (Chito Javier)
