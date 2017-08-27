SBS Filipino

Vaccination video leaves authorities investigating doctors

SBS Filipino

The vaccination controversy arises again

The vaccination controversy arises again Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 August 2017 at 10:43am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Victorian health authorities are investigating claims that three Melbourne doctors are helping parents avoid vaccinating their children. Image: The vaccination controversy arises again (AAP)

Published 27 August 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 August 2017 at 10:43am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The controversy emerged after a video in which a GP claims to have helped hundreds of families avoid the state government's "no jab, no play" rules.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul