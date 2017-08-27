Vaccination video leaves authorities investigating doctors

The controversy emerged after a video in which a GP claims to have helped hundreds of families avoid the state government's "no jab, no play" rules.
The vaccination controversy arises again Source: AAP
Published 27 August 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 August 2017 at 10:43am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victorian health authorities are investigating claims that three Melbourne doctors are helping parents avoid vaccinating their children. Image: The vaccination controversy arises again (AAP)
Published 27 August 2017 at 10:41am, updated 27 August 2017 at 10:43am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share