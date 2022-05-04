Various groups in Australia gather to support their presidential bets for Philippine Elections

Highlights Overseas Absentee Voting has started since 10th of April and will end on 9th of May, the date Philippines will cast their votes.

There are 21,316 registered Overseas Absentee Voters in Australia with 6,396 in Philippine Embassy in Canberra, 2,625 in Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne and 12,295 in Philippine Consulate General in Sydney.

10 candidates vie for the top post includes Ernie Abella, Leody De Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Panfilo Lacson, Faisal Mangondato, Bongbong Marcos, Jose Montemayor Junior, Isko Moreno, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo.

Filipinos in Australia continue to gather and campaign for the candidates as the Philippine election approaches.





Listen to the audio:





LISTEN TO Ilang grupo sa Australya, patuloy ang kampanya sa mga kandidato sa pagka-Pangulo sa Pilipinas SBS Filipino 04/05/2022 10:12 Play





Advertisement

One of the groups organised by Liz Quimora who supported President Rodrigo Duterte last 2016 elections gave their bet to former Sen. Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr.



Supporters of Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos in Melbourne gathered three times before the election and gearing up for victory party. Source: Liz Quimora





The group led by Arlan Fajardo supports the candidacy of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.



Supporters of Presidential Aspirant Isko Moreno gathered. Source: Arlan Fajardo





Vice President Leni Robredo also got supporters from the group organised by Melba Marginson.



Supporters of Presidential Aspirant Leni Robredo gathered. Source: Melba Marginson





