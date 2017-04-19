SBS Filipino

Veteran Coalition backbencher slams Abbott's comments on government

Published 19 April 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 11:22am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Former prime minister Tony Abbott is trashing his reputation and should consider stepping down from politics. That's the assessment of his fellow backbencher, long-serving Liberal MP Warren Entsch, responding to Mr Abbott's latest public critique of the Turnbull Government.

 Image: Liberal National Party Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch (L) and former prime minister Tony Abbott during Question Time (AAP)

