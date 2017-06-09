SBS Filipino

Vic Islamic Council withdraws from deradicalisation program after attack

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_697912.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2017 at 9:51am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The mother of the man shot dead in Monday's Melbourne terror-siege has spoken of her grief learning of her son's death. Image: Floral tributes left at the entrance to the Buckingham apartments in Brighton, Melbourne (AAP)

Published 10 June 2017 at 9:51am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes as The Islamic Council of Victoria revealed plans to sever ties with the state's formal de-radicalisation program.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul