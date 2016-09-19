VICT, subsidiary of Filipino-owned ICTSI, to start port operation in December

Phase 1 of its operation will begin this December, and to have more information about this, Cybelle Diones had the opportunity to interview, Ms. Claire Jordan Whillans, the Media and Communications Relations Manager of Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), a subsidiary of ICTSI.
Published 19 September 2016 at 11:36am, updated 19 September 2016 at 12:13pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It was in 2014 when a Filipino-owned company, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), won the Melbourne bid to design, build, operate and finance the newest international container terminal in the Port of Melbourne. Image: Ongoing development of the newest international container terminal in the Port of Melbourne (VICT website)
